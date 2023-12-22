Brokers Offer Predictions for Smartsheet Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARFree Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $47.65 on Friday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,174. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,705,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

