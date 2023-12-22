Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $18.68

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. XPeng has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 8,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,500.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $21,058,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $29,830,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth $14,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

