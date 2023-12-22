Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $5.89

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.10.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 1,790.06% and a negative net margin of 1,498.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,566,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,003,667.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.