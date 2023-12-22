Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,209,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,565,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

