Brokerages Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

SPRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 25.0 %

SPRB stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.