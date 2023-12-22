Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT at C$39.78

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.78.

POW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of POW opened at C$37.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$31.47 and a one year high of C$38.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.25.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3901602 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

