Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $44.60

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Merus has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Merus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Merus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after buying an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

