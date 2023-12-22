Brokerages Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) PT at GBX 126.67

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.60).

Several research firms have weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Just Group stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £866.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,165.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.49.

In related news, insider Jim Brown acquired 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £97,940 ($123,864.93). Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

