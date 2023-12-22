Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price at $8.56

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBIO. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $8,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 437,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 258,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.