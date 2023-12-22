Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $13.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CCCS opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. Analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

