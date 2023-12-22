Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile



Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

