Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $50.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 86.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,496,000 after buying an additional 475,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

