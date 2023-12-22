Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bread Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $34.17 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $833,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $4,270,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

