Box, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOX in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
BOX Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.93.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,615,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,615,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,340,250. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.