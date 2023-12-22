Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) vs. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Head to Head Review

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Boralex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextEra Energy Partners and Boralex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 7 6 0 2.46 Boralex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $47.27, indicating a potential upside of 54.57%. Boralex has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 94.65%. Given Boralex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boralex is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Boralex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.21 billion 2.36 $477.00 million $1.33 22.99 Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -198.68

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Boralex. Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Boralex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 9.58% 0.85% 0.53% Boralex N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out 260.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Boralex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW. Boralex Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

