Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.67

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and traded as high as $52.46. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 4,619 shares.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

