BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
BlackBerry Trading Down 12.9 %
BB opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75.
In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
