BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

BlackBerry Trading Down 12.9 %

BB opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 22.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.