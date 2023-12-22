Bittensor Price Tops $287.28 on Top Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $287.28 or 0.00657745 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $10.70 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,892,810 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,891,760. The last known price of Bittensor is 297.64783198 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,131,947.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

