Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:V opened at $259.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $476.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
