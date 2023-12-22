Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 74.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

BCYC stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $44,760. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $135,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,895,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

