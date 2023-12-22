Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,090 ($26.43) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,405 ($30.42).
In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($63,228.58). In other news, insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.54) per share, for a total transaction of £67,255.63 ($85,058.34). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($63,228.58). Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
