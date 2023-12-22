Berenberg Bank Lowers John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 180

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded John Wood Group to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.65).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on John Wood Group

John Wood Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at John Wood Group

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.13) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.36.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,402.48 ($8,097.23). 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.