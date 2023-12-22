Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $119.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 708,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 469,430 shares.The stock last traded at $88.46 and had previously closed at $86.80.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

