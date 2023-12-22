BCS Wealth Management Sells 124 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $354.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $356.40. The firm has a market cap of $909.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day moving average is $306.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

