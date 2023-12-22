Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$28.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener bought 30,833 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. In related news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener purchased 30,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, with a total value of C$541,735.81. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4323641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

