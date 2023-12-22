Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares now has a C$141.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$117.00. Bank of Montreal traded as high as C$24.32 and last traded at C$127.41, with a volume of 1663627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$128.17.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

