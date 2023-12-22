Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Bank First Stock Up 0.5 %

BFC opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $917.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Bank First

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu bought 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.