Baker Boyer National Bank Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

