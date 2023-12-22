Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

