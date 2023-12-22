B. Riley Raises Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target to $8.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

BYRN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

BYRN stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,201.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,900 shares of company stock worth $73,943. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

