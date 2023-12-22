B. Riley Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $4.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

CKPT stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 192,458 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

