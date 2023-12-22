Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 688 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

