Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 36 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $526.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

