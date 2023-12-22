Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

