Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 189.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

