Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

