Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 26,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $176.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.