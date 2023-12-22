Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

