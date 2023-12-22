Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $254.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $809.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

