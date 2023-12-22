Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.