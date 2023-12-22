Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

