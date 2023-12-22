Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.