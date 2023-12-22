Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 341 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

