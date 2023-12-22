Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

