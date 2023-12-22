Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.44. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 19,506,495 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 19.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.