Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.10 Per Share (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

