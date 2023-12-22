Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.19% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $890.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

