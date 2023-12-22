Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 712 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

