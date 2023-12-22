Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

