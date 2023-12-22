Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $491.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.56 and a 200 day moving average of $427.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.